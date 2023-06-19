Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating and capital budgets into law but vetoed about $200 million, much of it for schools. Reductions include about $145 million in operating funds and $56 million in state capital projects.

The biggest reduction in education was in the Legislature’s appropriation of $176 million in one-time funding to help school districts deal with seven years of inflationary cost increases. This was cut to $88 million by the governor. Also, $10 million dollars were cut from a major maintenance fund for rural schools, reducing $29 million approved by legislators for major maintenance to about $19 million.



