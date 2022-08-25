Anyone meeting Löki Tobin immediately feels the electricity of her passion for people and equality.
Tobin is running for the state Senate seat in downtown Anchorage vacated by Sen. Tom Begich, who chose not to seek reelection.
Tobin worked for Begich in staff positions for three years and helped the senator craft his signature accomplishment, a dramatic expansion of pre-kindergarten programs and intensive reading instruction for young children. The bill passed the Legislature last spring.
Tobin has a long history with nonprofits and community development, but it was her experience with Begich that brought invaluable lessons on forging compromises in the cauldron of the Legislature.
There's nothing more controversial than school policy, particularly in a state Senate run by Republicans. As Minority Leader of that body, Begich led a handful of Democrats who were outnumbered by mostly-conservative Republicans. So he had to push his skills of persuasion and strategy to the utmost.
Tobin was his willing understudy. If elected, Tobin will arrive In Juneau with insights into how the Legislature works, warts and all. She'll also bring a reputation for dogged persistence after helping Begich steer the Alaska Reading Act through a minefield of opposition.
In other words, Tobin has the chops, and people know her in the capitol hallways.
Tobin's background is unusual, even by Alaska standards. She spent her early years in Nome and middle school years in Kodiak and Juneau, where her stepfather was a state trooper. She attended high school in Nome and became a swimming instructor and certified lifeguard while attending the University of Alaska Anchorage.
She arrived at UAA with tuition and other assistance provided through the Alaska Scholars Program, thanks to her academic performance in high school. Initially, Tobin wanted a career in aviation and planned on enrolling in UAA's School of Aviation Management. However, as is common at university, she switched majors.
"I love flying, but in the middle of my program, I asked myself if I really wanted to be a commercial pilot. I realized I'm a people person. I love interactions with people, and being isolated in a cockpit didn't fit," Tobin explained.
Eventually, Tobin switched to psychology and sociology. Although she didn't pursue her passion for flying, she did meet her husband, Walker Gusse, in the program. Gusse went on to become a professional pilot, and while Tobin kept her private flying license until recently, she's doing what she really loves, which is helping people solve problems.
That was a quality Begich saw in Tobin when he started recruiting her to come to Juneau and work for him. He also saw the qualities of a potential outstanding legislator -- one that could replace him when he left the Senate. The senator was also interested in seeing more people of color in the Legislature.
But Tobin had a few other stops to make. Having settled on a career in helping people, she discovered the world of nonprofits and philanthropy after a job as a volunteer coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club.
"I was bitten by the nonprofit bug," she said.
Tobin spent three and half years in the Peace Corps in Azerbaijan, where she worked in small communities, mostly with women who were starting small enterprises.
"I spent a lot of time helping girls build self-confidence," said Tobin.
It was a formative experience because Tobin learned how to navigate complex social discussions in a rural and very traditional society. In addition, she gained a new appreciation of America's protection of human rights. Despite America's faults, Tobin saw the true impact of human rights violations in countries where human rights, particularly women's rights, are not protected.
"I went there carrying a lot of ideology and came home with more experience," she said.
With Islam the official religion of Azerbaijan, Tobin became interested in the oft-misunderstood Muslim tradition.
The exposure to Islam made her a better Christian, too. "I love all religions, not so much literal interpretation (in Christianity or Islam) but the basic tenets of faith and the connection to community. I love the ritual," she said. "I go to a lot of churches," of many kinds
After Tobin returned to Alaska, she completed a master's degree in Rural Studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Rasmuson Foundation spotted her talent and steered her to the Alaska Community Foundation, which also led her back to working with rural Alaska organizations, including in Nome, her hometown.
Begich was still trying to recruit Tobin. She had said no twice, but he finally convinced her in 2018 after sensing her frustration in getting things done in community work. Begich told her the solution was to help change the rules – by working where the rules are changed – in the Legislature.
"The rules weren't aligned in many cases," she said.
Tobin's baptism of fire came soon when she first went to Juneau in 2019. Begich had served several terms in the Senate but knew he would someday depart. He wanted to get his overriding priority, statewide preschool, established in law as his legacy, and he tasked Tobin to take the lead in helping develop and get the bill through. Begich had many responsibilities, including being Minority Leader.
The opportunity immediately put Tobin in the room as high-level state policy decisions were made. She recalls sitting in on a meeting with Begich, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and former state education commissioner Michael Johnson, where Begich worked to persuade the governor to support statewide pre-K as a part of his own and Johnson's initiative to boost reading instruction for young children.
From that early meeting came the "Alaska Reads Act," which passed the Legislature this year, and that will make fundamental changes in Alaska education. But getting the legislation passed wasn't easy. Under Begich's guidance, Tobin helped craft compromises and changes to get the bill through a Republican-led Senate. The bill passed unanimously through the Senate and survived a narrow one-vote victory in the state House. Last-minute problems created by misunderstandings and mixed priorities among Democrats and rural legislators nearly defeated the bill.
It was invaluable experience, not only in the policy-wonk world of education and early reading but also in bare-knuckles politics it took to get the bill through the state House.
If she is elected in the November general election, Tobin has two interests: education and transportation. In education, she mainly wants to monitor the implementation of the landmark Alaska Reads Act by the state administration and school districts, but transportation is another priority because of how, in her opinion, a poorly executed urban road development plan by the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities adversely affected Fairview, a downtown Anchorage area populated by many people of color and that she would represent in Juneau.
Tobin is referring to DOTPF's development of Ingra and Gambell thoroughfares which split and segmented Fairview, disrupting what was once a cohesive and stable low-to-middle-class neighborhood. The disruption hastened an exodus of middle-class people of color to other parts of Anchorage, changing Fairview's character. There are better ways to do urban transportation planning, she feels.
Tobin is an avid biking enthusiast and believes urban streets should be more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. In addition, her rural and aviation experience will help the Legislature oversee DOTPF's rural airport operations and planning.