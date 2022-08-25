unnamed (1).jpg

Anyone meeting Löki Tobin immediately feels the electricity of her passion for people and equality.

Tobin is running for the state Senate seat in downtown Anchorage vacated by Sen. Tom Begich, who chose not to seek reelection.



