Today Les Gara and Jessica Cook recived the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Advocates Alliance, as the only pro-choice ticket in this Governor's race.
A woman's right to choose will be at the forefront of this race, in which all remaining Governor's candidates are avowedly pro-life. The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear they are leaving the protection of a woman's right to choose to states in a leaked draft opinion that reverses Roe v. Wade and federal protection of a woman's right to make her own health decisions.
Les Gara, Alaska’s only pro-choice candidate for Governor, issued the following statement about reversal of 50 years of constitutional protection of a woman's right to choose.
“Alaska will become the last line of defense for a woman’s right to choose, and to make her own private health decisions. As Governor I’ll veto anti-choice legislation. I’ll screen judicial candidates to seek ones who’ll leave their politics at the courthouse door, and who’ll follow existing Alaska court precedent protecting choice."
Jessica Cook, Gara’s running mate states:
“I'm proud of this pro-choice endorsement. Alaska’s one pro-choice team will be on your side. Protecting reproductive health, privacy rights, and equity in our communities falls to the state. We're the ticket that women who believe in their right to choose without government interference don't have to worry about."
The two other major candidates who've served as Governor have both sued to roll back a woman’s right to choose; Dunleavy in an extreme manner.
In 2021 Governor Dunleavy spent state money to join a lawsuit to uphold the State of Texas’ extremist, near-ban on a woman's right to choose.