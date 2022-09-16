Sen Mike Shower.jpg




Alaska's Aug. 16 primary election gave a pretty clear indication as to who the ultimate winners in November will be in many state House and Senate seats. Still, a number of House races are close enough to go either way. How these House elections break will determine how the House organizes, whether under Republican leadership or another coalition of Democrats and a few breakaway Republicans, as in the current Legislature.

Republican House members will likely be led again by conservatives from the Mat-Su. However, there are Republicans like Kodiak's Rep. Louise Stutes who will not organize with the Mat-Su crowd, and if there are enough of these, the House might again have a coalition. Meanwhile, it looks quite possible for the Senate to organize with a coalition.



