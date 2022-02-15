The Dena’ina Center will play host to the Dr. Etheldra S. Davis Scholarship Gala on Saturday evening, February 26. This formal event honors the legacy of the first African American teacher and principal in the Anchorage School District.
“She worked tirelessly over her lifetime to help educate youth/young adults whether it be teaching or principal of area schools, mentoring young people and adults, volunteering, creating organizations that helped build self esteem, reduce recidivism for petty crimes like shoplifting and so much more.” shared Andrea Davis-Antoine, her daughter.
A portion of the net proceeds from the gala will benefit the Dr. Etheldra S. Davis Academic, Cultural and Educational Foundation/Fund. The scholarship was established in 2019 to annually award two one-time awards of $500 or more based on available funds. After two scholarships were awarded in 2019, fundraising efforts were put on hold, due to the global pandemic. Tickets to the event are available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-etheldra-s-davis-scholarship-gala-tickets-248551372847
To be eligible to apply, an individual must be a graduating High School Senior or Recipient of a G.E.D. for the 2021-2022 academic year. Moreover, an individual must be an Alaska resident 17 to 25 years old and plan to attend an accredited college (2-year or 4-year) or other apprenticeship, trade school, or certification program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Completed applications are due Sunday, May 15, 2022, at midnight. For more information, visit https://www.esdavisscholarshipfoundation.org/
The fifth of eight children, Davis was born in Marianna, Arkansas to parents who were teachers. In the early 1940s, the family moved to Los Angeles when Davis was still a child. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, she began teaching in the Los Angeles area.
In 1957, she came to Anchorage for a visit to see her brothers, Hershey and Luther Sampson, who had come to Anchorage to work and started businesses in construction and painting. After her visit, she decided to stay in Anchorage. During the summer of 1958 requested that her teacher certification be transferred from California to Alaska.
When Davis was hired as a teacher in 1958, she shattered the pedagogical color barrier in Anchorage by becoming the first African-American teacher in the Anchorage School District. Over her teaching career she taught at Government Hill, Willow Crest, Airport Heights, and Denali Elementary. In 1967, she was appointed as the Assistant Principal of Willow Crest Elementary School. Two years later, she would break another barrier when she was hired to be the Principal of Fairview Elementary, becoming the first person of color to hold this administrative position.
Davis earned a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks; and a Doctorate from Newport University.
After retiring in 1980, Davis continued her commitment to community and youth by founding Neighborhood Watch and the Alaska Coalition to Prevent Shoplifting.
As her daughter shares, “although she helped pave the way for many others who came after her, she remained humble, cared about others, loved children and worked hard to help educate, mentor and help others thereby making her community a better place.”
Davis passed away due to COVID complications on November 25, 2020. Less than a year later, on September 7, 2021, the ASD School Board unanimously voted to add her name to Fairview Elementary. A formal naming ceremony will happen this Spring.
“Perhaps even more deserving are the generations of students who will walk the halls of Fairview knowing that their school represents the ideals and legacy that not only benefits Anchorage but also had a profound effect on the youth she taught. Fairview Elementary must be named in Dr. Davis’ honor.” wrote Loujester Fontenot, President, Xi Psi Omega Chapter, Kappa Alpha Sorority, during a testimonial to the ASD School Board, September 7, 2021.
“She taught me to never give up,” added Davis-Antoine. “To ‘come home’ for love, because the world doesn't owe you anything and to always pursue my dreams.”