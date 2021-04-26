A fungus reportedly found on all continents where amphibians live is also impacting frogs and salamanders on the Tongass and Chugach National Forests.
The amphibian chytrid fungus, or Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd), is thought to be originally from Asia. While some frog species (e.g., bullfrogs) appear resistant to the disease, Bd has caused the decline of more than 500 species of amphibians worldwide, including 90 possible extinctions.
Knowing the potential virulence of Bd, Tongass biologists plan to sample for it this field season to further refine the distribution of the fungus across the forest. This follows a study last year by the Tongass Wildlife and Fisheries program where eDNA was used to survey the presence of Bd in waterbodies at several locations across the forest. The pathogen was found at multiple sites on Prince of Wales Island, Wrangell Island, and at one of 10 sites in the Yakutat area.
While describing its distribution is an important step in managing the disease, regional biologists recognize that this alone is insufficient to protect Alaska's native amphibians. To better manage it and other amphibian diseases, the Forest Service Alaska Region is working with its forests and interagency partners to spearhead the development of an amphibian disease working group.
The group's focus will be to develop strategies and protocols to understand and address the factors facilitating the spread of amphibian pathogens, to limit further spread of the pathogens, and to minimize the impact of these diseases on Alaska's frogs and salamanders.
Bd was discovered in Alaska in 2000. Subsequently, a team of researchers led by Michael Adams and Black Hossack from the U.S. Geological Survey sampled frogs across the Tongass to determine the prevalence of Bd in the frogs.
They found Bd-infected western toads at multiple locations in the Haines and Skagway areas, as well as three sites on Prince of Wales Island. It was not found on Admiralty Island or Douglas Island. Carmen Harjoe, during her Ph.D. research conducted from 2015 to 2018, detected Bd at 11 of 13 sites on the Chugach's Cordova District.
Alaska's two national forests host three salamander and three frog species that are native to the Tongass, with two frog species extending their range into the Chugach. An additional two frog species have been accidentally introduced to the Tongass as well. These native amphibians are vital components of the forests, consuming a suite of invertebrates and being prey for many fish, birds, and small carnivores. The frog is also an important cultural symbol for some Alaska Native peoples, depicted in their art and stories.