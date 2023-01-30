Heidi Drygas

Bill Walker, independent candidate for Alaska governor, talks with a voter alongside his lieutenant governor candidate, Heidi Drygas, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Alaska’s largest public employee union announced on Monday that Heidi Drygas, a losing candidate in last year’s lieutenant governor election, will be its new head starting Feb. 8.

Of the state’s 14,000 public employees, about 8,000 are represented by the Alaska State Employees Association, which Drygas will serve as executive director. She replaces Jake Metcalfe, who retired as the union’s leader at the end of July 2022.



