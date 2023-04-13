LeDoux

Gabrielle LeDoux




Former state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, is set to go to trial after Thanksgiving, more than three years after the state accused her and two others of election misconduct linked to Alaska’s primary and general elections in 2018.

In a pair of hearings this week, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby, an appointee of former Gov. Sean Parnell, set the trial date after an extended back-and-forth with the attorneys involved in the case.



