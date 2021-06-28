Mike Gravel, former Alaska U.S. Senator who served in the late 1960s and 1970s - important years in Alaska and the nation - died Saturday June 26 at is home in California. He was 91.
Gravel is best known in Alaska for his legislation in the Senate that speeded approvals of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, which at the time was bogged down in lawsuits filed by national conservation groups.
Without Gravel’s legislation, which won narrow approval in the Senate after a tie-breaking vote by then vice-president Spiro Agnew, the oil pipeline would likely have been substantially delayed.
The action cleared the way for construction to start in 1974 and for the pipeline to be completed in 1977, one year before the revolution in Iran brought another cutoff in oil supply from the Middle East to the West.
In the Senate Gravel was known for his fierce criticism of the Vietnam war and his opposition to nuclear weapons because of the danger of proliferation. He also warned of the dangers of nuclear fission reactors because problems with radioactive waste disposal, but advocated for research on nuclear fusion, a safer form of nuclear energy that produces no waste.
Gravel came to national prominence in 1971 when he read the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record so that the complete set of the papers would be made public. The New York Times and Washington Post also obtained the papers and wrote articles and published excerpts, but Gravel made the complete set of papers available, which were subsequently published in book form by Beacon Press.
His action helped set a legal precedent that government agencies cannot block access to important information by the public under the cloak of confidentiality.
Gravel served in Alaska’s Legislature, where he was Speaker of the House, and led an effort to improve rural education through a state general obligation bond issue to build the first state-operated regional boarding schools in rural communities.
At the time most Alaska Native children had few opportunities to attend school at grades higher than elementary education in village schools operated the US. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Gravel’s legislation on rural schools established a recognition that rural education was a state responsibility. Education for all Alaskans, not just children in urban communities, is guaranteed in Alaska’s Constitution.