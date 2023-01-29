Glenn Highway

Traffic moves along the Glenn Highway just past the Parks Highway/Glenn Highway interchange in this file photo.

 File photo




Migration from Anchorage to the Mat-Su region has picked up again after several years of decline. New data shows 1,700 people moved from Anchorage to Mat-Su in 2022, said Bill Popp, CEO of Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC presented its annual economic forecast presentation at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.

What prompts the renewal of migration is likely Anchorage’s record-high housing costs and a continued scarcity of quality housing, Popp said.



