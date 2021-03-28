Five people are dead and another is in serious condition following a helicopter crash in the Knik Glacier area Saturday night.
A rescue team dispatched by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center located the crash site, according to an online dispatch posted by the Alaska State Troopers. AST received a report about an overdue helicopter and possible location of crash debris at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
There is current a temporary flight restriction in the Knik Glacier area until Monday at 11 a.m. Pilots are asked to avoid the area. AST, the Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group will attempt recovery efforts, troopers said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident. Next of kin identification is ongoing.
