A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diasater declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. 

 Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration




Aid to Alaska fishermen, companies and communities was included in the year-end omnibus appropriations package that won final passage on Friday.

The $300 million in aid funding follows official disaster declarations issued last week by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for Alaska salmon and crab fishery failures dating back to 2020, as well as some salmon failures in Washington state dating back to 2019.



