A sign directs visitors on Sept. 9 to a site for COVID-19 testing at the Alaska Native Health Campus. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has already closed its walk-up test site, and the drive-through site is scheduled to be closed on Sept. 29. Demand for such testing has dropped, in part because of the availability of in-home tests. More than two years after the pandemic arrived in Alaska, the state Department of Health, ANTHC and other health organizations are gearing up for distribution of new vaccine boosters. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Alaska, the fight against the disease is pivoting from testing to vaccine boosting.

Fall is here and winter is coming, and health officials are encouraging Alaskans to view vaccine boosters as part of the normal preparation for the time of year when people spend more time indoors in close quarters.



