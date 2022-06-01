First National Bank Alaska continued its long history of support for Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) and the Native Youth Olympics (NYO) with a $25,000 donation to CITC for their Education Innovation Fund. The fund supports educational and cultural programs such as the games recently held at the Alaska Airlines Center. This year’s bank contribution brings First National’s total support of CITC to $230,000 since 2013.
Youth and education comprise two key areas of focus for First National’s giving to Alaska communities . The Education Innovation Fund and CITC’s coordination of NYO makes the nonprofit a perfect partner for the bank’s support. Hundreds of young people from communities throughout Alaska have competed in traditional contests of subsistence and survival skills that have been passed down through countless generations. Today’s games encourage healthy lifestyles, traditional values and positive sportsmanship, as they have for 40 years.
“First National is proud of our continuing support of Cook Inlet Tribal Council and the Native Youth Olympics,” said Cheri Gillian, Senior Executive Officer. “Participation in NYO helps strengthen the health and well-being of Alaska’s youth, and can even improve academic performance. After 100 years in business, we know the importance of strong values. Participating in NYO instills important values such as integrity and collaboration that will build strong communities and grow Alaska’s future leaders.”
Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly marks its 100th year of meeting the financial needs of Alaskans. In 2021, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the sixth year in a row, Best Corporate Citizen for a third year, and Best Bank/Credit Union. The same year, American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” for the fourth year in a row, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state’s top three financial institutions for the third year in a row in the ADN “Best of Alaska” Awards.
