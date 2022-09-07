29202974268_435fc444a8_o-1024x681.jpg

Sunrise over Thomsen Harbor in Alaska. Mt. Edgecumbe, Sitka Ranger District, Tongass National Forest, Alaska. (Forest Service photo by Jeffrey Wickett)

 Jeff Wickett/ Northlight Photography LLC

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made its final funding decisions in a $25 million program to support local organizations in Southeast Alaska, officials said on Tuesday

The Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, announced last year, has now made commitments to over 30 local and regional partners for 70 locally driven projects, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an online announcement event.



Tags

Load comments