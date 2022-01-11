The federal government has given Alaska’s infant industrial hemp program its official stamp of approval.
What that means is that hemp entrepreneurs making products from hemp, which can range from health products like CBD oil to clothing, can now market products nationwide.
Currently, “Made in Alaska” hemp products can only be marketed in Alaska.
While there is a lot of competition nationwide in the hemp products market a competitive edge for Alaska manufacturers could be that Alaska is one of a handful of states that inspects products for quality and purity, which is particularly important for products that are ingested by humans, like capsules.
In the past hemp was lumped together with marijuana as a banned substance, and although hemp has a much lower content of THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical compound in marijuana that causes the “high” it took years for Congress to accept this and to decriminalize hemp.
Products derived from marijuana typically have a much higher THC content, up to 12 percent or more, and these are still illegal under federal law although many states including Alaska have legalized marijuana.
Hemp contains Cannabidiol, or CBDs, which have health benefits, and has a much lower content of THC. Regulators in Alaska inspect hemp products to ensure that its THC content particularly for CBD health products is at or below 0.3 percent THC.
CBDs are known to have a wide variety of health benefits and are used in drugs to control seizures and to help lower anxiety, ease diabetes complications and for pain relief.
Hemp also has a lot of other uses, including in clothing and as animal feed.
There are registered marijuana growers in Alaska who operate under strict licensing rules as well as several hemp growers operating under Division of Agriculture rules. So far only a handful firms have applied to manufacture products like CBDs with hemp.
Procedurally, Alaska has so far been operating its industrial hemp pilot program as a pilot program under federal law, but with federal approval the way has been cleared for the state program to expand.
“Almost very legislator and the governor have supported the establishment of the hemp industry in Alaska,” state Division of Agriculture Director Dave Schade said.
He cited the support of Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer for her role in sponsoring the two bills that paved the way for marketing industrial hemp in Alaska.
“The goal is diversification of Alaska’s economy with the addition of a new crop for our farmers.Industrial hemp is one crop where Alaska is not years behind the Lower 48 in development,” Schade said
Dunleavy expressed hope that industrial hemp will become a viable cash crop for growers in Alaska.Food security, and all of agriculture, is a high priority.
“I am excited to see what production and markets develop in Alaska. We see great opportunities in local, national and international markets,” Dunleavy said.
Production, manufacturing, and sale of all industrial hemp products require registration with the Division of Agriculture, and anyone found to be operating without complying with Alaska statutes and regulations will face immediate enforcement action, Schade said.