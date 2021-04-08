Riding a surge international air cargo, Federal Express will hire 300 more employees to handle growth in its operations at Ted Stevens International Airport.
The company has long been a major cargo operator in Alaska with a package and freight sorting hub that serves Federal Express flights from Asia and the Lower 48 states.
"Federal Express is adding a second shift to sort import cargo and is looking to fill 230 positions," save Dave Shaw, Managing Director for the company's Alaska and Hawaii operations.
"This is great news," said Bill Popp, CEO of Anchorage Economic Development Corp. "This signals a significant expansion of FedEx operations in Anchorage and creates new jobs with quality benefits," he said. "This is the first time in the history of Fed Ex's operations in Anchorage that it has added a permanent night shift. The company is a long-time leader in international cargo at the airport," Popp said.
Air cargo support in Anchorage has been a durable industry all through the state's recent recession years, particularly in the last year when COVID-10 shutdowns closed retail businesses in the U.S. and created a wave on online purchasing of goods, many which come air from Asia. Cargo planes typically stop in Anchorage to refuel and Fed Ex, along with UPS, also operates freight sorting facilities to handle volumes of cargo more efficiently.
Anchorage is the sixth largest airport in the world in terms of cargo throughput and is the third largest airport in the United States for landed weight of cargo aircraft. More than 3.48 million tons of air cargo landed at the airport in 2020, a 16 percent increase over the record setting volumes in 2019.
The jobs are mostly for freight and material handlers that pay from $15.55 per hour to $16.51. Federal Express will also offer medical coverage with premiums starting as low at $9 per month as well as vision and dental benefits.