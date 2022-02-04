Fairbanks-based Doyon, Ltd., the Alaska Native regional corporation, for Interior Alaska, has formed a joint-venture to expand tourism in Alaska with Huna Totem Corporation, the Native village corporation for Hoonah, in Southeast Alaska.
A 50-50 joint venture, Na-Dena’ LLC, combines experience in tourism of both corporations with Doyon’s investment capacity.
As an initial venture, Na-Dena’ is announcing an 80 percent acquisition of Alaska Independent Coach Tours LLC, which closed on Feb. 1, and includes that company’s Seattle-based operation, Pacific Alaska Tours.
Huna Totem owns and operates Icy Strait Point, a major cruise ship destination in Southeast Alaska near Hoonah village that includes docks, gondolas, retail facilities and recreation activities. Doyon operates visitor shuttle bus operations in Denali National Park as well as a lodge at Kantishna, and the far western end of the Denali Park road.
The new joint venture is taking a holistic approach to statewide tourism, connecting the modern-day traveler with historic traditions, crafting new turnkey excursion packages and building value for Huna Totem and Doyon shareholders by creating jobs in a sustainable industry for future generations.
Na-Dena’ will explore opportunities for growth in transportation, lodging, and tour development in Alaska. Within each sector, the company has outlined underexplored regions and untapped assets showing promise for growth.
“The formation of Na-Dena’ marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable tourism for our state. Our partnership will provide balance to over-visited areas with other natural wonders and culturally significant destinations, encouraging travelers to ‘spend one more day’ and creating additional opportunity in Alaska’s fastest growing industry,” Huna Totem Corporation CEO and President Russell Dick said in a statement.
“By working together with Doyon, Na-Dena’ can influence more than 80 percent of all visitors coming to Alaska. It puts Alaska Native people and our lands, from Glacier Bay to the North Slope, on the leading edge of sustainable tourism,” Dick said.
Doyon’s joint venture with ARAMARK in Denali annually welcomes over 500,000 visitors from around the world. Na-Dena’ will enhance Doyon’s presence in the statewide travel industry, including Southeast Alaska.
“This is our first step in growing Doyon’s next core pillar of business,” Doyon, Ltd. CEO Aaron Schutt said. “Along with Huna Totem, we take a leading role in the next generation of tourism for Alaska.”
Doyon is active in a wide variety of businesses including oil and gas support work through its subsidiary Doyon Drilling and ownership and operation of utility services for Alaska military bases.