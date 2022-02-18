To even a casual observer of national politics, the idea of a challenger trying to unseat Lisa Murkowski by claiming to be the better bridge-builder and aisle-crosser sounds nothing short of preposterous.
Because of her reputation for bipartisanship and bucking back against GOP hardliners, Alaska’s senior Senator might be America’s best known and most admired legislator. But back home, it’s a different story. As recently as last June, Murkowski’s approval rating among Alaskans charted as low as 33% and in a theoretical poll with ultra-conservative Kelly Tshibaka and Dr. Al Gross as the Democrat, Murkowski polled third, six points behind Gross, who, it turns out is not running after losing in his bid to unseat junior Senator Dan Sullivan in 2020.
To Elvi Gray-Jackson, a longtime municipal employee, Anchorage assembly member and now state Senator, this constituted an open lane and last week she threw her hat in the ring to run for U.S. Senate, a presumed shoo-in to get the endorsement of the Alaska Democratic Party.
“The bottom line is this — I’m a proud Democrat, but I’m elected to office to work with everybody, Democrat, Republican or Independent,” Gray-Jackson said. “For one thing, I’m Pro-Choice and Lisa says she’s Pro-Choice and she is but she is constantly supporting justices who aren’t Pro-Choice. Secondly, I support democracy and fairness for all, but some of our most vulnerable, most marginalized people, Murkowski has voted against.”
Allen Chen, who most recently consulted for Massachusetts’ gubernatorial Danielle Allen in her bid to become the state’s first Black female governor and before that worked on Corey Booker’s presidential campaign, has come on to manage Gray-Jackson’s. He said Murkowski’s bipartisan bona fides don’t hold up under scrutiny.
“Repeatedly Murkowski has a history of taking stances when it’s a little more politically convenient. One of her monikers is to say ‘I have concerns…’ and then she lets things play out until it gets clear she can take one side or the other,” Chen said. “Look at what Elvi did on the ‘Stairs to Nowhere’ and other issues that were presented to her by Alaskans who wanted her help and wanted issues addressed. She’s able to connect to people and get people united to get something done.”
Making the three-way race between Murkowski, Tshibaka and Gray-Jackson even more delicious is the introduction of ranked choice voting in state races. Adopted by Alaskan voters in 2020 as Prop 2, ranked choice voting eliminates party primaries with the intention, expressed or not, of protecting more moderate candidates — like Murkowski — from being ‘primaried’ by party extremists — like Tshibaka.
Some in 2020 went so far as to say Prop 2 was crafted specifically for Murkowski, who in 2010 lost the Republican primary for Senate to Joe Miller, but in legendary fashion came back to win the general election as a write-in candidate, becoming only the second in history to pull off the feat. And while ranked choice voting saves Murkowski from having to go head-to-head in a Republican-only primary with Trump-endorsed Tshibaka, a universally liked Democrat well known in the state’s largest city creates a number of potential pitfalls to re-election.
It goes without saying that the Tshibaka camp would rather face Gray-Jackson in November’s general election than the Murkowski machine, so savvy Tshibaka voters might try to help their candidate’s chances by voting Gray-Jackson as their No. 2 pick, freezing Murkowski out entirely. On the other side, moderates and anti-Trump Republicans will vote Murkowski their No. 1 but may also vote Gray-Jackson as their No. 2 pick, repulsed by and terrified by the prospect of the reactionary Tshibaka.
“With ranked choice voting, (moderates) now have the chance to vote their values,” Chen said. “There have been a number of Democratic voters who have supported Murkowski in the past because they were afraid of the alternative, but now they’ll have the option of voting their values.”
As perhaps the favored No. 2 choice of both Tshibaka and Murkowski loyalists, Gray-Jackson, if she can lock down the true blue Democrats, has a path to November’s finals.
“I’ve got a great record working with people, working for Alaska, work with Alaskans,” Gray-Jackson said. “I have a talent where if there is an issue I bring all the stakeholders to the table and everybody is involved.”
Gray-Jackson’s Alaskan adventure began in 1982 when she was convinced by friends she could find ethnic hair care products and respectable Italian sausage in Anchorage and so she moved from Newark, NJ, where she was born and raised.
“It was the best thing I could have done. Alaska gave me the opportunity to send my son to a public school which was better than the private school I sent him to in Newark that I couldn’t afford,” Gray-Jackson said, adding that her sourdough card was punched immediately upon arrival. “I knew right away; I really did. I was a bus-rider — I didn’t have a car and the bus drivers were so nice and friendly and the community was really welcoming. My son was in school and I met his teachers and they seemed like they really cared. I packed up everything; it wasn’t like I was going to stay for a few weeks and check it out. Juneteenth of this year will be 40 years.”
Gray-Jackson began her career with the municipality in 1983 as the executive secretary for the transit director and got her first taste for politics when a co-worker in her department quit her job to go work on Tony Knowles’ re-election campaign for Anchorage mayor.
“I liked (my co-worker) so much I was happy to volunteer,” Gray-Jackson said. “It was the first time I’d volunteered on a campaign.”
Four years later, budget cuts eliminated her position with the transit department, but she was hired on in an administrative position for the Anchorage Assembly. After 18 years, during which time 42 different assembly members passed through, Gray-Jackson decided it was her time to run for an assembly seat herself. She was elected in 2008 and stayed on the assembly until 2017. In 2018 she was elected to the state Senate, defeating Republican Jimmy Crawford by 20 percentage points.
“I’ve been thinking about it and seriously considering it for about six months,” Gray Jackson said of her decision to run for U.S. Senate. “I decided I really needed to do this because Alaskans deserve better and I want to give Alaskans a choice to vote for somebody who knows what Alaskans need.”
Gray-Jackson credits her upbringing for her more than 30 years of dedication to public service and problem solving.
“I was a middle child so I was always the go-to person,” she said. “If somebody needed help, I was the go-to person and that, I think, was the beginning of my public service career in a way.”
She said she modeled her work ethic, and understood the importance of insisting upon one’s own dignity, after her father.
“I was Newark born and raised, raised in the projects in a pretty multicultural place,” Gray-Jackson said. “My mom was a homemaker and was really wonderful. There were seven of us and my dad worked two jobs as a janitor and security guard. He did a really great job. We were poor but my dad did such a great job of raising us I thought everyone paid 10 cents for lunch. He took pride in his work. Every day he’d leave to go to work in a suit with a briefcase in his hand. As kids we would go to school and they’d ask what does your dad do, and he told us to tell them ‘your father is a lavatory technician.’ And we did.”
With the Alaska Senate still in session, which always goes beyond the apportioned 90 days, Gray-Jackson will have to run for U.S. Senate while continuing to serve in Juneau. She doesn’t expect there to be any conflict between the two efforts.
“When I served on the assembly in 2008, I was also the finance manager for the Akutan and was able to do both,” she said. “Of course, the time I spend running my campaign is 100 percent separate from my job as a state senator.”
Describing herself as a “true Aries — an independent leader who gets things done,” Gray-Jackson is focused on taking the race one day at a time and letting fate decide the rest.
“I believe in karma in the universe and I believe in God,” she said. “I was raised Jehovah’s Witness and I don’t practice but I have faith. I don’t believe in organized religion, but I have inner faith and I pray.”