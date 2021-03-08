A new poll released Monday suggests the outcome of the April 6 Anchorage Mayoral election may already be a foregone conclusion.
The poll, produced by an independent expenditure group registered with APOC, reveals that Forrest Dunbar and Dave Bronson are runaway leaders in the race to finish in the top two and advance to the two-way runoff four weeks after election day.
Dunbar carries a slight edge over Bronson, 22% to 20%. Well back of the leaders, Mike Robbins and Bill Falsey come in at 8%, Bill Evans at 5%, George Martinez at 2%, the rest of the 11-candidate field gets 2% and 33% say they’re not sure.
To avoid a run-off, a candidate would need to win with greater than 45% of the vote, which appears highly unlikely at this point.