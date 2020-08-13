Barring the sudden disappearance of the novel Coronavirus — which would make Donald Trump officially the luckiest son of a bitch who ever lived — Nov. 3 does not figure to be a very good night for Republicans.
Chances are better than not that Democrats will take the White House, take the Senate and hold Congress, and the wave that starts from the top of the ticket could well impact House and Senate races here in Alaska.
Moderate Republicans, who more or less account for the Senate Majority caucus in Juneau, have to be mindful of that in the fall, but before they can even think about their opponents in the general election, many of them have to stave off challenges from populist candidates on their right in next week’s primary.
High-profile Senators Natasha Von Imhoff and Senate President Cathy Giessel, as well as incumbent House members Chuck Kopp and Gabrielle LeDoux, find themselves with anything but an easy path to victory in August or in November.
“I never do polling because it’s a waste of money,” said Giessel, who’s being challenged for Seat N by Roger Holland, who’s aiming to paint the incumbent as a Republican In Name Only. “I’m a fiscal conservative — my focus is on communications with my constituents.”
Giessel has represented her district since 2012, but in spite of that familiarity, she’ll have to contend with Holland’s charges against her, stemming largely from her decision to break with conservatives who insist upon a full PFD.
“Mr. Holland, according to his info, moved here about 10 years ago… He has not voted in any primary election since moving here and I’ve never met him at any Republican Party district meetings, community council meetings — I’d never heard of him,” Giessel said. “I’m very concerned about our fiscal future. We’ve got to get our budget constrained and we’ve got to deal with the PFD issue. Mr. Holland appears to pledge to maintain a policy written in 1980. It’s 40 years later and the world has changed a lot.”
If Giessel can survive the challenge from Holland, she’ll have her hands full in the general with either Carl Johnson or Lynette Hinz coming out of the Democratic Primary.
Johnson said the District, which hugs the hillside all the way from Muldoon to Turnagain Arm and Girdwood, isn’t as Republican-dominant as one might think.
“Contrary to common misbelief, this is only a 3.5 percent Republican-leaning district and it’s trending increasingly blue over the last 10 years,” said Johnson, a day trip operator working in a tourism industry that has been ravaged by the fallout from Covid-19. “There’s an upward trend with Democrats and Cathy Giessel is unpopular with her Republican voters. She’s down in the teens (approval rating) with them and I’m not sure how she can deal with the primary.”
Gabrielle LeDoux knows just how easily a primary contest can get away from you. Two years ago, in her race to be re-elected for House Seat 15 a third time, she narrowly escaped primary defeat and not without significant controversy and allegations of voter fraud.
“Incumbency isn’t the end-all, be-all and that’s why I take everything very seriously; I’ve always taken every race seriously,” LeDoux said.
LeDoux is being challenged in the Republican primary by David Nelson, who back in July earned the endorsement of the party over LeDoux.
“I know very little about him, only that he’s 23 years old and he’s been in the National Guard,” LeDoux said. “I came very close to losing the primary two years ago, and while I don’t think that’s going to happen this year, I’m totally focused on the first race. Once I win my first race, it’s on to the general election.”
If LeDoux survives the primary challenge, her likeliest opponent will be Democrat Lyn Franks, who lost to LeDoux in the general election by just 240 votes. Franks felt that with better voter turnout she would have won in 2018.
“District 15 is the smallest district in the state and we have the No. 2 lowest voting rate of all the districts, so we’re hoping this time we’re changing that,” Franks said. “While I’m not particularly worried about the primary, I’m pushing to get people used to voting. If you’ve already voted in the primary, you already have a horse (in the general).”
Franks said the biggest issue facing District 15 is public safety.
“Not a lot of people I talk to feel like the police are stepping up,” she said. “Domestic violence was already on the rise, before the virus. We have a high rate of domestic violence and the police don’t always serve court orders — it’s just not happening and that doesn’t protect the victims at all.”
Out by Campbell Lake, in Senate District L, incumbent Republican Natasha Von Imhoff finds herself in a tough primary with Stephen DuPlantis, who has experience running for office at the state level, losing the primary to Chuck Kopp in District 24 two years ago.
A revival camp pastor, DuPlantis wants to see Alaska open up so businesses — and the church camp in Big Lake where he works — can get back in business.
“The people I’ve talked to, they want her out,” DuPlantis said of Von Imhof. “This may get me in trouble, but the Republican Party, from leadership on down in Alaska, we need a change. We’re not going to see anything happen in Juneau until the party starts doing something different.”
Roselynn Cacy is the lone Democrat running for Seat L, but the biggest general election challenge for Von Imhof, should she survive the primary, may come from popular political blogger Jeff Landfield, who is purported to be running as an independent.
Speaking of Kopp, he finds himself back in another primary challenge in District 24, being challenged aggressively from the right by newcomer Thomas McKay.
“The thing that’s surprised me most is how difficult it is to overcome soundbites with the truth, and that it is very easy right now in our political climate to not put out the mental effort necessary to research issues and to gain an understanding of policies and facts ato make an informed decision,” Kopp said of his attempt to be re-elected a second time. “In campaigning, putting out good policy arguments is a high priority for me. I have still not lost my faith in people to respond to reason.”
Kopp said none of his primary races to date have been close. Pushback he’s gotten from more conservative wings of the state GOP have not come between him and his relationship with his constituents.
“I’ve always been elected with overwhelming majorities and I expect to this time,” Kopp said. “I’ve never had a position I wasn’t widely supported on… That doesn’t mean I don’t get pushback, but as a whole, whether defending a sustainable draw (on the Permanent Fund) and not making promises that would bankrupt the state, so we can get a dividend we can afford and not the one we’d like to have, I get support.”
Tight races this primary season aren’t just confined to the Republican races, however.
In State Rep District 25, Democrat Janice Park and Independent Calvin Schrage are going to the wire for the right to take on incumbent Republican Mel Gillis, who was appointed to the slot after the untimely death of Rep. Chris Birch in 2019.
In 2018, Park managed to get 41 percent of the vote in the general vs. Birch in what’s been considered a Republican stronghold, all this despite recovering from knee replacement surgery throughout the campaign.
“I think I’m doing very well,” Park said. “Calvin is doing a little more fundraising. I had reached almost $30,000 in donations and he had reached nearly $40,000, but a third of his money came from his family and a lot came from Republicans. I’ve got almost 400 small donations… I’m heartened by the real grassroots support I’ve gotten, particularly, and maybe unsurprisingly from women — rape survivors, DV survivors who know that women don’t often get a fair shake in politics.”
After having run a strong campaign two years ago, Park can’t help but wonder whether she’d be getting such a challenge in her bid to go again if she were a man.
“Nobody has ever asked me that, but I don’t think a man who performed that well would be challenged,” Park said.
The young newcomer Schrage believes Democrats in District 25 will have a strong candidate no matter who wins.
“Janice is a great person, and I think whichever one of us wins is an improvement over the incumbent,” Schrage said. “I haven’t been running the race as us against her, but us against Mel.”
Schrage said now is the time for Democrats to flip the District 25 seat.
“This district is very ready for change; it’s ready to flip,” Schrage said. “If you look at 2018, District 25 actually voted for Mark Begich and Alyse Galvin. Clearly they’re interested in more moderate progressive representation in their district. With the national trends we’re seeing and anxiety over the budget and what comes next for Alaska, people are waking up to realizing you have to have responsible people in government.”
Schrage and Park agreed that the biggest issue dividing them is the party affiliation, or in Schrage’s case a lack thereof.
“I’m a non-partisan and I think that it’s the person, the merits of the argument or the issue that should carry the day,” Schrage said. “I think Janice would agree with that as well, but she puts a lot of importance on party. Other than that, we agree on better education funding, a better health care system and the need to protect reproductive rights.”
Both agreed they would support the other in the general election.
“We have similar views on many things but I think we have different ways of going about them," Park said. “Calvin is more oriented toward business participation and I am much more interested in reaching our goals through support services and whatever safety net we might have had… I may have a little more of a working class view than Calvin.”