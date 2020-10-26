This president failed to follow the advice of his medical experts that could have isolated and minimized Covid spread and deaths. He failed to understand that the economy cannot return to normal in the middle of a deadly pandemic until he addressed the public health emergency. As a result, a quarter of a million Americans will have died by November with tens of millions more out of jobs.
Americans account for 20% of the Covid death toll worldwide though numbering just 4% of its population (CNN, Worldometers.com).
PM Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand on the other hand acted “hard and early” trading off weeks of lockdown and sacrifice in March-May to fully open her nation’s economy by June. She followed the scientists’ advice. She messaged her people consistently, inspired, encouraged, empathized and remained steadfastly vigilant. Now people need not wear face masks and social distance, crowds flock to sporting events, and most schools are open. (NYTimes- NZ stamps out the virus for a second time, 10/7/20).
Instead, this president consistently misinformed Americans and even undermined his experts. He conveyed no plan as the virus spread everywhere unchecked. Even now he spreads dangerous disinformation that face masks are harmful and the pandemic will just disappear in the absence of the hard work we all must engage to make it so.
Rather than unite and heal, he divides Americans by red state/blue state, race, religion, gender, age, national origin and political party affiliation.
He is President of the United States of America and all Americans not just the states/ones who vote for him.
Joe Biden will not hold it against Alaska if Alaskans vote for his opponent, and he will act to save lives in all states and the economy nationally.
The choice is clear.
— Ronald M. Wielkopolski
Anchorage