Independent Alyse Galvin conceded the race for Alaska’s House seat.
“This morning I called Don Young to congratulate him on being elected to his 25th term in Congress,” said Alyse Galvin, “Unfortunately, his staff was not able to get him on the phone, and I left him a voicemail. I hope he gets well soon. I thank my team, my supporters, and especially my family. We ran a great race that we can all be proud of. It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus.”
As of Friday afternoon's count, Galvin trailed Young, who just a day earlier tested positive for COVID-19, 54.9% to 45.1% with 92% counted.
Also on Friday, Dr. Al Gross conceded the race for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat. The campaign anticipates that the final count will show a closer race than the current, incomplete count.
“I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran,” said. Dr. Al Gross. “We were the underdogs from the start, but we ran a strong campaign and raised important issues that deserved to be heard. I want to thank my family, all of our supporters, our volunteers and our staff for their hard work over the course of this campaign and this vote counting process. I could never have made it without them.
“I also want to congratulate Dan Sullivan on his victory. Even though we have passionate policy disagreements on what is best for Alaska, what is important now is that all Alaskans come together after a free and fair election. I will continue to work in any way I can to serve this state that I love so dearly.”
As of Friday afternoon, Gross trailed Sullivan 54.4% to 41% with Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe getting 4.6%.