Edie Grunwald, right, and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, left,  listen to the U.S. Senate candidates speak at a forum on Saturday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)




By Andrew Kitchenman and James Brooks Alaska Beacon

Edie Grunwald is suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor. Grunwald, a Republican, is on Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot as the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce.



