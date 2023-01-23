Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

 Courtesy photo




Gov. Mike Dunleavy shared an upbeat vision for Alaska’s future in his first State of the State address to the Legislature Monday, Jan. 23. IT was the first address in his second, and final term.

The governor ticked off accomplishments of his first four-years including crime dropping to historic lows; a state ferry system no longer financially struggling, and the rescue of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, or API, the state’s only mental health acute treatment center.



Tags

Load comments