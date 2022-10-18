221017-Dunleavy-1024x699.png

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seen in a screenshot of a news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Anchorage. Dunleavy said that if re-elected, he will seek to raise the prison sentence for dealing illegal drugs that result in a death. (Screenshot)




Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Monday that if re-elected, he intends to propose legislation increasing the prison sentence for drug dealers who sell products that kill someone. The as-yet-unreleased legislation would also make convicted dealers ineligible for a particular type of parole and would create a vehicular homicide statute.

The proposal would still have to pass muster with the Alaska Legislature, and its prospects were impossible to determine Monday, one month before a general election that will significantly change the Legislature’s roster.



