Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy received nearly twice as many votes as his nearest rival in the primary for governor, with more than half of Alaskans’ votes reported on Tuesday. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democratic former state Rep. Les Gara were running neck and neck for second place. And Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce was leading over state Rep. Christopher Kurka as the more conservative alternative to Dunleavy in fourth place.

Other than deciding the fourth candidate in the ranked choice general election in November, the primary was essentially an opinion poll, with Dunleavy, Walker and Gara all advancing. Dunleavy said he was pleased with the early returns, in voters’ first chance to weigh in on him since he was elected.



