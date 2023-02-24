Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

 Courtesy photo




Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday launched a new task force to help craft the state’s overall energy policies.

The Alaska Energy Security Task Force is “to develop a comprehensive statewide energy plan that will evaluate energy generation, distribution, and transmission for the state of Alaska and its communities,” an administrative order issued by Dunleavy said.



