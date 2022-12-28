Teen smoking

Electronic cigarettes are promoted on Dec. 21 in the windows of a specialty store in Midtown Anchorage. A new state report shows that teen use of e-cigarettes, also called vapes, has risen dramatically, as is the trend nationally.

 Yareth Rosen/Alaska Beacon




Alaska teens have largely ditched cigarettes over the past two decades, but they have substituted that unhealthy habit with another: vaping.

About a quarter of surveyed high schoolers reported using electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, according to the Alaska Tobacco Facts Update, released last week by the Alaska Department of Health. The national rate of teen e-cigarette use, also known as vaping, is even higher, at 33%, the report said.



