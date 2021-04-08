Each year, 200,000 people transition out of the military and Alaska ranks among the most veterans per capita in the country. VIPER Transitions works to create a bridge that connects those service members to much-needed resources that ease the transition from military to civilian life and equip veterans with the tools they need for a successful career. The donation of a Douglas R4D-8Z (Super DC-3) aircraft from Peter Pan Seafood Co. LLC President and Chief Growth Officer Rodger May and his wife Lisa May will support two of VIPER’s veteran programs, the Aviation Maintenance Program and Operation Combat Pike.
“To accomplish our mission, we need patriotic Americans like Rodger and Lisa to support our cause,” said Kyle Kaiser, president at VIPER. “We want every veteran that enters our programs to have the opportunity to find a rewarding career in their pursuit of the American dream that they fought to defend. As a totally volunteer-run operation, this donation will have a huge impact on our organization and we are so grateful for Rodger and Lisa’s support of our mission to end veteran suicide.”
VIPER Aviation Maintenance Program
The Douglas R4D-8Z (Super DC-3) donated by the Mays will serve as a teaching platform for VIPER’s Aviation Maintenance Program, allowing veterans to gain necessary skills as an A&P technician while fostering a strong connection with Alaska’s rich military heritage.
This program is a pathway for veterans who desire a career in the field of aviation maintenance. The curriculum follows FAA regulation 14 CFR Part 147 with participants receiving:
- 12 weeks of instruction in the following: general aviation (10 weeks), airframe (one week), and powerplant (one week) for a total of 480 hours of instruction.
- Hands-on practical application utilizing former military aircraft to connect veterans with the heritage of those who came before them.
- Graduates are guaranteed direct entry into the Aviation Maintenance Program at any one of the 13 Aviation Institute of Maintenance campuses.
-OR-
- Direct hire into a VIPER partnered company to pursue their A&P Certification through 14 CFR Part 65.
VIPER: Operation Combat Pike (OCP)
Not only will the May’s donation serve as the centerpiece of the Aviation Maintenance Program, it also brings VIPER one step closer to its goal of owning an airworthy transport for its outreach program, VIPER: Operation Combat Pike. More than just a fishing trip, VIPER mentors establish a quality connection with participants, allowing VIPER to clearly understand their career needs and provide an opportunity to answer questions they may have about their transition from the military. While veterans are fishing mentors introduce them to valuable resources before they are needed like the VA, the Chris Kyle Hospital, the Cohen Clinic, Wounded Warrior Project, the American Legion and more which assisting in a seamless transition into the civilian workforce.
Operation Combat Pike utilizes veterans in a strategic effort to fight the invasive northern pike species that was illegally introduced into Southcentral Alaskan waters in the 1950s. Its devastation can be seen in over 100 waterways between the Matanuska Valley and the Kenai Peninsula. The continual damage to fish populations coupled with the fast geographic spread led to the creation of this outreach program. Operation Combat Pike’s goal is to facilitate the recovery and rejuvenation of salmon populations negatively impacted by Northern Pike. VIPER selects locations for its trips in cooperation with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and also holds a seat on its advisory council.
“The work that VIPER is doing for our veterans is incredible and we’re honored to be able to support their mission,” said Rodger May. “As a certified pilot I love the Aviation Maintenance Program and coming from Peter Pan Seafood with my more than 35-year career in the seafood industry, Operation Combat Pike is especially significant to me. Our military veterans have given us so much and I’m glad to be able to give a little back by supporting these programs.”
VIPER is preparing to take its programs across the nation based on the template for success being built in Alaska. VIPER is currently looking for additional funding sources, including dedicated federal grant funds intended to support veterans through transition, workforce development funding from industry partners, and philanthropic individuals. Visit www.vipertransitions.com to learn more about its programs and to support its mission.