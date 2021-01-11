Dimond Center management issued a letter to all on-site vendors on Monday night, advising of an all-day, property-wide closure on Sunday, January 17th.
"As you may have heard, fringe groups are planning armed protests around the nation this Sunday," the letter reads. "Out of an abundance of caution, Dimond Center will be completely closed all day on Sunday, January 17th."
Rumors of a new coordinated protest began to circulate around the internet after pro-Trump protests on the nation's capitol turned deadly. While the capitol cities are designated for most states, Anchorage is named as the protest location for Alaska.
Online, only one pro-Trump event is listed for Sunday, January 17th. The Facebook event "We support President Trump" has 20 respondees and is planned for the corner of New Seward and Northern Lights, where pro-Trump demonstrations have regularly taken place.
On Monday, July 11th, a day after several pro-Trump demonstrators at that location waved signs reading, "Liberals will be crying again soon", the nearby shopping center as well as adjacent roads were closed for hours while Anchorage Police Department and the FBI investigated a suspicious vehicle for possible bomb threat. APD says nothing suspicious was found in the vehicle.