Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson appointed Kenneth McCoy, Deputy Chief of Police for the Anchorage Police Department (APD), as APD’s Acting Chief of Police. The change will go into effect Monday, April 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Deputy Chief McCoy will replace Chief Justin Doll, who is planning to take accrued leave before entering retirement.
"I am so grateful to Justin for his many years of dedication and service to APD and our community, and to Ken for stepping up to lead at such an important time,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. “Over the course of his 27 years at APD, Ken has shown calm, steady, and collaborative leadership that welcomes diverse perspectives and experiences. This is an historic moment for our community; we are so fortunate to have Ken at the helm.”
“Being asked to lead the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department is an incredible, humbling honor. These dedicated professionals work tirelessly to keep our community safe and I could not be more proud of them,” said Incoming Acting Chief of Police Kenneth McCoy. “I am grateful for the support from the Mayor’s office, the Assembly and, most importantly, our community. Anchorage is a great community! It is my hope that we can come together, heal, and work toward positive change.”
During his almost three decades of public service at APD, Incoming Acting Chief McCoy has risen steadily through the ranks, serving in command assignments in the Patrol Division, Detective Division, and Internal Affairs. He has extensive experience as a detective and a detective supervisor of violent crimes, including supervising the Special Victims Unit and handling sensitive cases having to do with sexual assault. He has served as Deputy Chief of Police for four years.
Before arriving at APD, Incoming Acting Chief McCoy attended the New Mexico Military Institute where he received his commission into the United States Army in 1990. He served 10 years with the Alaska Army National Guard and received an Honorable Discharge, at the rank of Captain, in February of 2000.
McCoy is a proud graduate of Bartlett High School, home of the Golden Bears. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Justice from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a criminal justice certificate from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, session 265, and the FBI National Executive Institute, session 42.
McCoy is an executive board member of the Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) and the FBI National Academy Associates, Alaska Chapter. He is also a member of the FBI National Executive Institute Associates (NEIA), the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and the Alaska Peace Officers Association (APOA).
Incoming Acting Chief McCoy has been married to his wife, Sue, for 28 years, and has three children.
Kenneth McCoy will become Acting Chief of Police effective Monday, April 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.