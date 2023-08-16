Graphite Creek

Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her staff recently toured the Graphite creek area near Nome. The deposit at Graphite Creek, where the mine is proposed, has been identified by the U.S. Geological Survey as the nation’s largest high-quality graphite deposit.

 Courtesy of Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office




The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $37.5 million advanced technology grant to Vancouver, B.C.-based Graphite One Inc. to help fund a feasibility study for the company’s proposed graphite mine on the Seward Peninsula in western Alaska.

Graphite One will invest $37.5 million of its own funds for the study, which is estimated to cost $75 million. The company’s project is 35 miles west of Nome, the largest community in the region, which has port facilities suitable for ocean shipping of ore concentrates.



