2020-10-20-13_17_53-777x437.png
The Midtown Mall polling location was packed on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, which marked the first day of early in-person voting for Alaska's general election. (Photo by Matt Buxton/TMS).

During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places.

The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for social action with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for Black women, Briggins felt compelled to help, and she and her sisters unofficially adopted one DeKalb County location where many elderly Georgians cast their ballots.



