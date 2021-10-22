COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue in Alaska but vaccinations, which medical experts say will end the pandemic, are slowly increasing.
Statewide, 59.5 percent of Alaskans statewide are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine, according to Oct. 21 data from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
However, the Mat-Su Borough still lags and is lowest in vaccinations in the state, with 42.6 percent of the borough’s residents being fully protected as of Oct. 21.
That lack of protection against the virus, mostly with the new Delta variant that is highly virulent, is reflected in hospitalization data from Matanuska Regional Hospital.
Over 50 percent of patients at Mat-Su Regional Hospital are now COVID-19 related compared with about 20 percent in hospitals statewide, according to state data.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, briefed the Mat-Su Borough Assembly Oct. 19, and told the assembly that on that day all fourteen of the Intensive Care Unit beds at Mat-Su Regional were occupied that day, said Dr. Zink, who “moonlights” at the hospital as an emergency room physician after her day job at the Department of Health and Social Services helping direct the statewide virus response.
Mat-Su has the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state, she said.
Dr. Zink was also at Mat-Su Regional as an emergency room physician before taking the state job.
There is a glimmer of better news, however: Infection rates appear to be stabilizing, following a nationwide trend with the Delta variant, Dr. Zink told the assembly. But COVID-19-related deaths are still rising
Hospitals are severely strained, including Mat-Su Regional. “We need to give a big shout out for how well they are handling this,” despite being under severe pressure, she told the assembly.
Meanwhile, over 1,000 new infections were reported Oct. 21, up from 830 on Oct. 20, according to Department of Health and Social Services data.
The reported daily infection rate can swing, however, because the rate at which data is reported and put into the statewide data base is sometimes delayed.
There appears to be still some doubt among elected officials as to the seriousness of the health emergency. At the Oct. 19 meeting Assemblyman Jesse Sumner asked Dr. Zink about reports that most beds in hospital ICU units were not taken by COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Zink told Sumner that is not true. “The vast majority of ICU patients are COVID-related, at Mat-Su Regional and statewide,” she said.
Statewide, 115 of the 127 adult ICU beds in the state are filled on Oct 21, mostly with COVID-19 patients. Twelve beds were still available.
Having most ICU beds filled can be dangerous because it leaves little spare capacity for other emergencies like heart attacks.
Dr. Zink also told the assembly that COVID-19 can be difficult to treat once contracted, as are other viruses. Monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to have benefits if it is administered within 17 days of being infected.
The best treatment is prevention, she said. Vaccination is the best prevention measure but prior to vaccination, and even after it, common sense health measures like washing hands, wearing face masks in indoor public settings, and avoiding crowds are additional steps that can be taken.