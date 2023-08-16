Willow project

Exploration well at Willow project, North Slope.

 Courtesy of Judy Patrick




An Alaska federal court ruling is expected Nov. 10 on ConocoPhillips’ big Willow oil project on the North Slope. This is on two environmental lawsuits filed against the project that are still pending.

The date for the decision was set out by U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason and includes a schedule for submission of briefs. The decision will come ahead of the 2023-2024 winter construction season, and if the judge rules favorably construction work will be underway in the upcoming season.



