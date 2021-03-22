Start your week and your spring with a walk-in, no appointment COVID-19 vaccine opportunity TODAY (3/22) at the Alaska Airlines Center, 3550 Providence Dr.
Clinic is open now until 3 p.m. and doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available, with or without an appointment. So just head over or sign-up for an appointment that fits your schedule at:
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older and anyone in Alaska 16 and up is eligible to get the vaccine, TODAY. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full protection.