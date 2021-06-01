June 1, 2021 ANCHORAGE – Effective today, eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include anyone in Alaska who is 12 years of age or older, including visitors to Alaska from other states or countries, not just individuals who live or work in Alaska.
“We hope this helps vaccinate anyone in our state, including visitors, who choose to be immunized against COVID-19,” said Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum. “We’ve already received calls from tourists who want to be vaccinated here, and some who plan to stay three to four weeks to receive their second vaccine. This benefits visitors to our state as well as Alaskans and Alaska’s economy, too.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to require that international travelers, including fully vaccinated U.S. citizens returning home, be tested within three days prior to their flight and again 3-5 days after travel along with self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Both testing and vaccination services are currently available at the Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau airports. Testing services are also available at Ketchikan, Sitka, Petersburg, Cordova, Gustavus, Wrangell and Yakutat airports.
Like those who live or work here, travelers to Alaska may now receive the vaccine at the airport clinics, or at any clinic or event where COVID-19 vaccine is being offered. For vaccine appointments, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 1-833-4-VAXLINE. The helpline hours are 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Language interpretation is available.
The three airport vaccination clinics will operate seven days a week and are conveniently located outside of Transportation Security Administration secure areas. These locations are open to anyone, including Alaskans, workers and travelers. Vaccines may change based on availability and hours may be expanded.
Juneau
Hours: 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Vaccines offered: Pfizer and J&J
Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
Location: Lower level across from baggage claim
Fairbanks
Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Vaccines offered: Pfizer
Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
Location: Lower-level next to baggage claim
Anchorage
Hours: 10:00 a.m. – midnight
Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
Location: Far end of the South Terminal upper level adjacent to ticketing near door 8
Vaccine appointments at the three airports are offered by pre-registering for a two-hour time window designed to accommodate fluctuating travel schedules or through walk-up appointments. Appointments are available through the Alaska Safe Travels app at www.alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Travel group vaccination appointments:
To request vaccination services for travel groups larger than 25 individuals, email amy.oconnor@alaska.gov at least one week in advance of arrival to coordinate vaccination services.
Large, organized travel groups can be accommodated at either the airport locations or at local vaccination sites in the arrival cities.
Travel groups arriving together with fewer than 25 individuals are encouraged to make individual appointments at alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Those making a vaccine appointment for a youth age 12 to 17 should make sure the vaccine provider is offering the Pfizer vaccine. Domestic travelers should refer to the CDC guidance, which continues to recommend pre- and post-travel COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated travelers.