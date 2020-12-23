DHSS today announced three deaths and 359 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 355 were residents in: Anchorage (118), Palmer (40), Eagle River (33), Fairbanks (33), Wasilla (25), Kodiak (20), Bethel (14), North Pole (9), Tok (8), Soldotna (7), Utqiaġvik (7), Bethel Census Area(4), Sitka (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough - North (3), Unalaska (3), Delta Junction (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Girdwood (2), Homer (2), Kenai (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Big Lake, Chugiak, Cordova, Craig, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kusilvak Census Area, North Slope Borough, Seward, Sterling, Valdez, and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Four new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Two in Juneau in the mining industry
One in Unalaska with purpose under investigation
One with both location and purpose under investigation
Five resident cases and one nonresident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 43,361 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,467.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 58.01 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 121.08 per 100,000 population cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 77.87 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 66.77 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 57.65 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 53.48 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.73 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 49.21 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 32.6 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 18.53 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 14.67 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (> 4.8 – 10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 7.88 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 355 Alaska residents, 192 are male, 158 are female, and five are unknown. 26 are under the age of 10; 29 are aged 10-19; 65 are aged 20-29; 90 are aged 30-39; 50 are aged 40-49; 50 are aged 50-59; 34 are aged 60-69; six are aged 70-79 and five are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 943 hospitalizations and 196 deaths, with 13 new hospitalizations and three new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Three deaths were recent:
A female Anchorage resident in her 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 60s
A male Anchorage resident in his 80s
There are currently 106 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 111 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fifteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.6%.
TESTING – A total of 1,222,027 tests have been conducted, with 26,037 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.91%.