- 53% are worried about side effects
- 28% don’t believe they need it
- 37% are waiting to see if it’s safe
- 50% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
- 45% don’t trust the government
- 25% don’t think COVID-19 is a threat
Key findings:
- Nationwide, 56% (54% in early August) of people say concerns over side effects are keeping them from getting the vaccine.
- The number of people who say they don’t trust the vaccine has risen from 37% to 44% since early August.
- The number of people who say they won’t get the vaccine because they don’t trust the government went from 28% to 38% in August.
- Nearly 21% of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, up from 20% in early August.
In Kansas, 68% of unvaccinated people are worried about side effects. Nearly 50% of unvaccinated Maryland residents are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe. And in Kentucly, 54% of unvaccinated people say they don’t trust the government. The percentages vary in each state but our team of analysts found there are five main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated:
Respondents were allowed to choose multiple reasons, so the percentages in the table below won’t add up to 100%.
REASONS FOR VACCINE HESITANCY BY STATE & CHANGE OVER LAST WEEK State % concerned about possible side effects % don’t believe I need a vaccine % plan to wait and see if it is safe % don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines % don’t trust the government % don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat U.S. Average 56%
↑1%
28%
↑2%
37%
↓7%
44%
↑6%
38%
↑12%
21%
↑1%
Alabama 53%
↑6%
13%
↓9%
31%
↓9%
45%
↑17%
34%
↑2%
14%
↓1%
Alaska 53%
↓6%
28%
↓1%
37%
↓4%
50%
↑11%
45%
↑12%
25%
~
Arizona 56%
↓1%
32%
↑13%
34%
↓4%
50%
↑3%
47%
↑11%
31%
↑17%
Arkansas 59%
↑5%
31%
↑5%
43%
↓1%
46%
↑7%
38%
~
26%
↑8%
California 61%
↑12%
27%
↓6%
40%
↑15%
39%
~
34%
↓8%
17%
↓7%
Colorado 63%
↑12%
36%
↑12%
36%
↓3%
48%
↓6%
53%
↑16%
34%
↑3%
Connecticut 64%
↑10%
29%
↑4%
37%
↓14%
47%
↑3%
37%
↑8%
31%
↑13%
Delaware 51%
↓24%
23%
↓1%
31%
↓18%
35%
↑1%
22%
↓11%
8%
↓4%
Florida 55%
↑11%
25%
↓1%
44%
↑8%
50%
↑12%
38%
↑4%
19%
↑6%
Georgia 61%
↑1%
30%
↑13%
31%
↓10%
42%
↑8%
32%
↑11%
23%
↑3%
Note: If different, previous week’s results are shown with an arrow indicating directional change.
Our analysts also found that the reasons for vaccine hesitancy vary across demographics. Women are currently more hesitant to get the vaccine than men. Older populations are more likely to get vaccinated. And white communities have higher rates of vaccine hesitancy than people of color.
VACCINE HESITANCY BY AGE Age Vaccine hesitancy 18-24 14% 25-39 15% 40-54 12% 55-64 8% 65+ 5% VACCINE HESITANCY BY RACE Race Vaccine hesitancy White alone, not Hispanic 12% Black alone, not Hispanic 9% Asian Alone, not Hispanic 2% Two or more races, not Hispanic 15% Hispanic or Latino (either one) 9% VACCINE HESITANCY BY GENDER Gender Vaccine hesitancy Female 11% Male 8% VACCINE HESITANCY BY EDUCATION LEVEL Education level Vaccine hesitancy Less than high school 14% High School or GED 14% Some College/Associates degree 11% Bachelors Degree or higher 5%
After months of decline, the number of coronavirus cases is steadily increasing. The point of this study isn’t to discuss the veracity behind someone’s reasons for not getting the vaccine but to highlight the main reasons why people across the country are hesitant to get vaccinated. It is our hope that through open and honest conversation in the media and among government and elected officials, our society will be able to provide accurate information and reduce the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Methodology:
To find the main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated, we looked into Household Pulse Survey vaccine hesitancy data for all 50 states. The response percentage for each reason was relative to the total number of respondents for each state, so the percentages don’t add up to 100%. Additionally, we compiled vaccine hesitancy data on demographics. The rate of unvaccinated was taken from the United States Census Bureau Survey on Explore COVID Vaccine Attitudes.