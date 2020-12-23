A statewide public opinion survey conducted among residents in late November reveals key insights into how Alaskans perceive the COVID-19 pandemic and what steps they are taking to combat the virus.
Among the survey highlights:
82% report wearing a face mask “some or all of the time”
82% believe it’s necessary to change their daily habits to prevent COVID-19
75% believe masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19
67% of respondents trust advice given by state health officials
65% report limiting their own social interactions due to COVID-19
64% plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available
“We’re encouraged to see a large majority of Alaskans respond to Governor Dunleavy’s message” said Commissioner Adam Crum. “We remain confident that collaborative efforts to inform Alaskans about how to best protect themselves and others is working. These survey results show Alaskans are listening and following the guidance, which is helping to slow the spread of the virus and get Alaskans’ lives back to normal faster.”
The survey was conducted Nov. 24-25, 2020 by Dittman Research. In total, 406 Alaskans participated in the survey. Survey questions asked respondents for their opinions on a variety of topics including the COVID-19 vaccine, prevention measures, Alaska’s response to the pandemic, K-12 education, and how individuals have been personally affected by the pandemic. The margin of error is ±4.9% (95% confidence interval) for the total sample.
Prevent the spread of COVID-19
Isolate yourself if you feel any cold-like symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
Avoid crowded places and gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household, especially indoor gatherings; keep social circles very small.
Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household.
Always have a mask on when you are around people outside of your household — even if you can maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
Wash your hands often and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and objects.
If you test positive for COVID-19, notify all of your close contacts immediately; you can use the tracking sheet on the back of this flyer to help.
Please answer the call if a public health contact tracer calls you and follow their guidance.
Find assistance
If you or your family need food, housing, or other non-medical assistance, please contact Alaska 2-1-1 (dial 211 or 800-478-2221) or your local emergency operations center for help.