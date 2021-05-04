WHEN: May 1-31, 2021
WHAT: Community-led Sleeves Up for Summer campaign
Local communities across Alaska, with encouragement and support from the State of Alaska and Governor Mike Dunleavy, are together launching the Sleeves Up for Summer campaign, a community-driven campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations statewide by 25% during May.
The monthlong initiative will be marked by statewide events planned by local communities, business groups and health care and community organizations. The 25% statewide increase in the number of eligible Alaskans (age 16+) who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the month of May will be integral in protecting all Alaskans from COVID-19 and will keep our state up and running. Community immunity, achieved when we reach high vaccination rates, is our best shot at containing COVID-19 and revitalizing Alaska’s economy. With Alaskans’ help, the state can continue to be a nationwide leader in community immunization against COVID-19. Let’s work together by rolling up our sleeves and putting the pandemic behind us.
More information about the campaign is available on our new Sleeves Up for Summer webpage. Communities can access graphics and educational materials through the Communication and Education Toolkit webpage. To get involved or to volunteer, please fill out our Sleeves Up for Summer Interest Form. Check our new dashboard, accessible from the campaign webpage, for vaccination progress toward the goal in your community. The data baseline was set on April 22, 2021. Tracking will continue through May 31, 2021.