WHEN: May 1-31, 2021 

WHAT: Community-led Sleeves Up for Summer campaign 

Local communities across Alaska, with encouragement and support from the State of Alaska and  Governor Mike Dunleavy, are together launching the Sleeves Up for Summer campaign, a  community-driven campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations statewide by 25% during May.  

The monthlong initiative will be marked by statewide events planned by local communities,  business groups and health care and community organizations. The 25% statewide increase in the  number of eligible Alaskans (age 16+) who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine  during the month of May will be integral in protecting all Alaskans from COVID-19 and will keep our  state up and running. Community immunity, achieved when we reach high vaccination rates, is our  best shot at containing COVID-19 and revitalizing Alaska’s economy. With Alaskans’ help, the state  can continue to be a nationwide leader in community immunization against COVID-19. Let’s work  together by rolling up our sleeves and putting the pandemic behind us.  

More information about the campaign is available on our new Sleeves Up for Summer webpage. Communities can access graphics and educational materials through the Communication and  Education Toolkit webpage. To get involved or to volunteer, please fill out our Sleeves Up for  Summer Interest Form. Check our new dashboard, accessible from the campaign webpage, for  vaccination progress toward the goal in your community. The data baseline was set on April 22,  2021. Tracking will continue through May 31, 2021.  

