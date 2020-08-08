DHSS today announced 86 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one death. 78 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (48), Eagle River (5), Wasilla (4), Chugiak (3), Fairbanks (3), Juneau (3), Palmer (2), Sterling (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Cordova, Seward, Sitka and Soldotna.
Eight new nonresidents were also identified in:
City & Borough of Juneau: 2 still under investigation and 1 other industry in Juneau
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 still under investigation in Anchorage
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 seafood industry in Cordova
North Slope Borough: 1 North Slope oil industry in Prudhoe Bay
Dillingham Census Area: 1 other industry
Location under investigation: 1 other industry
One resident case created in error has been removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,613 and the total number of nonresident cases to 760.
Of the 78 Alaska residents, 32 are male and 46 are female. Two are under the age of 10; 13 are aged 10-19; 21 are aged 20-29; 16 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; nine are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69 and two are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 149 hospitalizations and 26 deaths with eight new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 60s with underlying conditions. Reporting of new hospitalizations can lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.
There are currently 31 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional seven patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,077.
A total of 273,593 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.68%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 7 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.