DHSS today announced 151 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska and one new death. 147 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (109), Wasilla (9), Palmer (8), Homer (6), Fairbanks (5) and one each in Bethel, Cordova, Eagle River, Kenai, Ketchikan, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Sitka, Soldotna, Sutton-Alpine and Willow.
Four new nonresidents were also identified in:
Anchorage: 1 with purpose still under investigation
Kodiak Island Borough: 1 seafood industry
Juneau City and Borough: 1 mining industry and 1 with purpose still under investigation
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,136 and the total number of nonresident cases to 691.
Of the 147 Alaska residents, 76 are male and 71 are female. Six are under the age of 10; 20 are aged 10-19; 38 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 15 are aged 40-49; 20 are aged 50-59; 13 are aged 60-69; six are aged 70-79 and four are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 133 hospitalizations and 24 deaths with no new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a male Anchorage resident in his 50s who had underlying conditions. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and family members.
There are currently 23 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 14 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 37 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 930.
A total of 238,633 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.81%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 31 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.
To view more data visit: coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com
Please note: The DHSS data dashboard will be undergoing a change in structure which will go live on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The new data structure will allow for filtering by occurrence and residence status. Contact data.coronavirus@alaska.gov if you would like information on the new data structure.