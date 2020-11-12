Alaska's lone congress member Don Young, who, at 87 years old, recently won re-election to the House of Representatives, announced on Twitter Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska." Young wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the year, Young made light of the severity of the crisis, calling it the 'beer virus' during an event with seniors in Palmer.