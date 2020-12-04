DHSS today announced 12 Alaska resident deaths and 756 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 744 were residents in: Anchorage (237), Wasilla (193), Palmer (54), Kodiak (34), Juneau(29), Fairbanks (25), Soldotna (23), Eagle River (19), Utqiaġvik (18), Kenai (17), North Pole (10), Bethel (8), Delta Junction (7), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (7), Bethel Census Area (6), Homer (6), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (6), Chugiak (4), Mat-Su Borough (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), NW Arctic Borough (3), Sitka (3), Anchor Point (2), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula (2), Chevak (2), Douglas (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Tok (2) and one each in Big Lake, Dillingham Census Area, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Hoonah-Angoon/Yakutat, Kodiak Island Borough, Kotzebue, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, Seward, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez and Wrangell.
Twelve new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Fairbanks: four with purposes under investigation
Delta Junction: one in mining
NW Arctic Borough: one in mining
Sitka: one with purpose under investigation
Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation
Location under investigation: one in North Slope oil
Location under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Six resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 34,041 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,284.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 85.1 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 168.04 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 130.19 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 105.25 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 93.35 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 64.52 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 62.75 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 52.7 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 38.58 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 29.68 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 27.02 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 12.54 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 744 Alaska residents, 416 are male and 321 are female and seven are unknown. 59 are under the age of 10; 92 are aged 10-19; 133 are aged 20-29; 140 are aged 30-39; 103 are aged 40-49; 114 are aged 50-59; 73 are aged 60-69; 24 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 779 hospitalizations and 141 deaths, with 11 new hospitalizations and 12 new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Three deaths were recent:
A female Anchorage resident in her 90s
A female Kodiak resident in her 80s
A female Kenai resident in her 80s
Nine of the deaths were identified following death certificate review:
A female Kenai resident in her 90s
A female Cordova resident in her 90s
A male Anchorage resident in his 80s
A female Anchorage resident in her 60s
A female Anchorage resident in her 60s
A male Anchorage resident in his 60s who died out of state
A female Utqiaġvik resident in her 60s
A female Wasilla resident in her 60s
A male Wasilla resident in his 60s
There are currently 136 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 15 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 151 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.5%.