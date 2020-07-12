DHSS today announced 116 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 93 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (29), Fairbanks (19), Palmer (7), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6), Cordova (4), Soldotna (4), Wasilla (4), Eagle River (3), Juneau (3), City of Kenai (3), Chugiak (2), North Pole (2), Nome Census Area (2), and one each in Kodiak, Nome, Bethel Census Area, Matanuska-Susitna Borough & Seward.
23 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 11 seafood industry in Valdez
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2 unknown industry in Fairbanks
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 other industry in Anchorage
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1 unknown industry in Seward
North Slope Borough: 1 unknown industry in Prudhoe Bay
Unknown locations: 7 unknown industry and 1 seafood industry
One nonresident case reported yesterday was determined to be a resident of Fairbanks which brings the total number of Alaska cases to 1,479 and the total number of nonresident cases to 295.
Of the 93 Alaska residents, 46 are male and 47 are female. Six are under the age of 10; 16 are aged 10-19; 23 are aged 20-29; 20 are aged 30-39; 16 are aged 40-49; three are aged 50-59; eight are aged 60-69 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 86 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 615 with 17 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 145,475 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.54%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 11 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
To view more data visit: coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com