The state’s COVID vaccination distribution plan was expanded to Phase 1c Wednesday. Those now eligible include essential workers, high risk individuals, those living in multi generational homes and in unserved communities over the age of 16.
“Expanding the vaccine eligibility to reach more people is significant in protecting Alaskans and in getting Alaska reopened and our economy back up and thriving,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.
The Department of Health and Social Services issued a press release detailing the expanded criteria for those who may be vaccinated. The initial vaccine rollout of phases 1a and 1b remain eligible for vaccinations. Those already eligible include anyone over 65, healthcare workers, those living and working in congregate settings or responding to the pandemic and anyone over 50 who may have a high risk medical condition or is deemed an essential worker.
The newly eligible group 1c includes anyone above the age of 55. Additionally, essential workers over the age of 16 are defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security act. Those who are defined by the Centers for Disease Control as “high risk” or “might be at risk” above the age of 16, and those living in houses with three or more generations. Those who qualify as living in unserved communities is defined by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation as communities in which a majority of homes lack water and sewer.
“We have a good quantity of vaccine in Alaska for March but not enough yet to make it widely available to anyone who wants it,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer. “While vaccine supply remains limited, we are offering it to groups who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, who are at risk for severe illness or death or who work in essential jobs. Some Alaskans may be more vulnerable to this disease than others due to their unique health or life circumstances. Offering vaccine is one step we can take now to help address these inequities.”
Alaskans can visit covidvax.alaska.gov to check their eligibility for vaccination appointments. The State Vaccine Task Force is projected to receive 103,120 first doses this month which includes IHS allocation and a supplemental allocation from February. There will be 8,900 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was recently approved.