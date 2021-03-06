A letter purportedly sent to attendees of the Alaska Outdoor Council event in Palmer, Alaska says that they "have been notified by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services that numerous people have tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended the event."
The recently held event was attended by Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy (R) and Representative Mike Cronk (R), who both reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the days following the event.
Additionally, the Alaska Landmine reported that a total of six legislators also attended the event in February, and Alaska Public Media wrote on March 1 that 4 legislative aides had also tested positive for COVID-19 although it's not clear if those COVID-19 positive cases were related to the Alaska Outdoor Council event.
The Alaska Outdoor Council wrote to attendees that the Division of Public Health had recommended that everyone who attended the event should consider getting tested for COVID-19 and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the event.
The Alaska Outdoor Council also wrote that they had a COVID-19 mitigation plan which included protective barriers on buffet lines, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and said masks were provided to each person as they walked in the door although mask wearing was not required.