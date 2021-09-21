Hospitals in Alaska continue to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients as only 16 Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. There were 517 resident cases reported on Monday with an additional 12 nonresident cases, and 198 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been 459 resident deaths attributed to COVID and 98,061 total cases since the start of the pandemic. In the Mat-Su, there have been 15,629 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 67 deaths. The population of hospitalized persons attributed to COVID-19 statewide is 20.5 % and 37 hospitalized persons are on ventilators.
Statewide, 57.5 % of people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 62.4 % have received at least one dose. In the Mat-Su, 40.3 % are fully vaccinated and 45.2 % have received one dose, with 4,195 people awaiting their second dose.
There were 76 new cases reported on Monday of Mat-Su residents and two nonresident cases, of which 49 were reported in Wasilla, 24 in Palmer, two in Big Lake and one in Willow. A total of 8 % of tests in the Mat-Su are returning positive.
At Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, accounting for 43.2 % of the entire hospitalized population. There are eight people on ventilators and no available ICU beds.
Within the Mat-Su Borough School District, 26 new cases were reported on MOnday with 123 over the last seven days. The MSBSD COVID-19 hub has new tabs including the absence rate for each school and the total number of cases. There have been 1,154 total cases among MSBSD teachers and students so far this school year. Of the 47 MSBSD schools, over half are at a low risk level and have no mask requirement. There are 21 schools at a medium risk level requiring masks for students and staff, accounting for 44.7 % of all schools. Sutton Elementary became the latest school to close to in-person instruction due to COVID-19 with five cases over the last seven days. An update to Sutton students and staff will be provided on September 22.
Trapper Creek has the highest absence rate of any school at 41.18 % and is currently in the medium risk category. Houston Jr./Sr. High School has had the most cases of any school thus far this school year with 95 total, one reported on Monday and three over the last week. Colony High School reported five new cases on Monday and 15 over the last week, the highest in the entire district.